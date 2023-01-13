Battery Power TV: Will Charlie Morton bounce back?

No Atlanta Braves starter had more strikeouts, and no one made more starts in 2022 than Charlie Morton. The results, though, weren’t what we’ve come to expect from the veteran.

Morton allowed the most home runs of his career and hit more batters than Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright combined. Entering his 16th big-league season, will Morton rebound in 2023?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss.

