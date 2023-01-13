Braves, Dennis Santana avoid arbitration with $1 million deal

Friday is Major League Baseball’s deadline for arbitration eligible players and teams to swap contract offers before heading before an arbitrator next month. Technically, players and teams are still allowed to negotiate until the player’s arbitration hearing, but more and more teams are going the file and trial route.

The Atlanta Braves avoided arbitration with reliever Dennis Santana Friday as he agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. MLB Trade Rumors projected Santana for a $1.1 million salary through arbitration.

The Braves acquired Santana back in November from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. Santana appeared in 63 games for Texas in 2022 posting a 5.22 ERA and a 3.35 FIP in 58 2/3 innings. This was Santana’s first year of arbitration eligibility and there was little reason for him to hold out given his low projection.

Atlanta still has four more players who are arbitration eligible including starter Max Fried and lefty reliever A.J. Minter.

UPDATE - The Braves have confirmed the report