Braves avoid arbitration with A.J. Minter

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal with A.J. Minter worth $4,287,500. Atlanta has three players remaining that are arbitration eligible in Max Fried, Joe Jimenez and Lucas Luetge.

The #Braves and LHP A.J. Minter agreed to a one-year contract worth $4,287,500 for the 2023 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 13, 2023

Minter was projected for a $5 million salary by MLB Trade Rumors so this deal constitutes a bargain of sorts. Minter was one of the best relievers in the game in 2022 posting a 2.06 ERA and a 2.68 FIP while posting career highs in appearances (75) and innings pitched (70.0). He is expected to once again play a big part in the back end of the Braves bullpen in 2023. Minter will be arbitration eligible again next offseason and is slated to become a free agent in 2025.

Atlanta has just three more arbitration eligible players remaining in starter Max Fried and relievers Joe Jimenez and Lucas Luetge. The Braves agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Dennis Santana earlier Friday.