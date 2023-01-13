Braves avoid arbitration with Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez (Updated)

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly avoided arbitration with two more relievers, reaching one-year deals with Lucas Luetge and Joe Jimenez according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Luetge will receive $1.55 million while Jimenez gets $2.76 million.

The Braves acquired Luetge in a trade with the Yankees in late December. Luetge appeared in 50 games with New York last season and posted a 2.67 ERA and a 3.02 FIP in 57 1/3 innings. He was projected for a $1.7 million salary by MLB Trade Rumors.

Atlanta acquired Jimenez in a trade with the Tigers this offseason. Jimenez is coming off of a solid season in Detroit where he put up a 3.49 ERA and a 2.00 FIP in 56.2 innings. This is his last year of arbitration eligibility and will become a free agent after the 2023 season. MLB Trade Rumors projected a $2.6 million salary for Jimenez through arbitration.

The Braves also avoided arbitration with A.J. Minter and Dennis Santana earlier today. Max Fried is their lone arbitration eligible player remaining.

UPDATE - The Braves have confirmed the signings of Jimenez and Luetge.

