Braves, Max Fried headed to arbitration

Atlanta settled with four of its five arbitration eligible players

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Max Fried will have his salary set through arbitration for the second straight season after he and the Atlanta Braves failed to reach an agreement before Friday’s deadline to exchange offers.

As a file and trial team, the Braves will no longer negotiate a one-year deal with Fried, but could still discuss a multi-year deal.

Fried won his arbitration case and was awarded a $6.85 million salary. He is coming off of another banner season where he posted a 2.48 ERA and a 2.70 FIP while throwing a career-high 185.1 innings. He put up 5.0 fWAR in 2022 and has produced 10.3 fWAR dating back to 2020. MLB Trade Rumors projects him for a big raise to $12.2 million for the 2023 season.

The Braves avoided arbitration with four players Friday by agreeing to one-year deals.

Arbitration hearings will take place in late January and continue into February so there is a chance that Fried will have a ruling before arriving to Spring Training.

