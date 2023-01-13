Hot stove open thread, 1/13/2023

It’s really warm here, but the hot stove is just embers and ashes at this point.

Today was arbitration figures exchange day, and that’s the majority of the news.

Instead of trivia, I pose a question: by how much will Juan Soto’s Arb4 salary next year clear Mookie Betts’ arbitration-eligible salary record of $27 million? Soto is receiving $23 million for the upcoming season as a Super Two in Arb3, so he’ll almost certainly clear $27 million — but by how much?

Anyway, I hope your Friday is way less crazy than mine has been.