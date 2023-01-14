This Day in Braves History: Ted Turner completes his purchase of the Atlanta Braves

Braves Franchise History

1891 - The National League votes to allow the American Association to place a team in Boston, despite strong opposition by the owners of the Boston Beaneaters.

1988 - Bob Horner returns to the major leagues by agreeing to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Horner played the 1987 season in Japan after collusion between the owners reduced the demand for his services.

1976 - Ted Turner completes his purchase of the Atlanta Braves.

2008 - The Atlanta Braves acquire outfielder Mark Kotsay from Oakland in exchange for Joey Devine and Jamie Richmond. Kotsay will appear in 88 games for Atlanta while hitting .289/.340/.418. The Braves will trade him to Boston on August 27 in exchange for minor league outfielder Luis Sumoza.

MLB History

1905 - Giants owner John T. Brush proposes new rules governing future World Series. Brush refused to play the American League pennant winner in 1904.

1932 - Babe Ruth rejects a $70,000 salary offer from the Yankees. The Major Leagues have vowed to cut player salaries by $1 million heading into the 1932 season.

1981 - Frank Robinson is named manager of the San Francisco Giants, replacing Dave Bristol.

1986 - Cleveland selects pitcher Jeff Shaw and the Pirates take outfielder Moises Alou second in the last-ever January Draft.

1987 - The BBWAA elects Billy Williams and Catfish Hunter to the Hall of Fame.

2002 - Barry Bonds avoids arbitration by agreeing to a five-year, $90 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

2009 - The Marlins and pitcher Josh Johnson agree on a four-year deal worth $39 million.

2015 - The Nationals trade reliever Tyler Clippard to the Athletics for shortstop Yunel Escobar.

2020 - Josh Donaldson agrees to a four-year, $92 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

