Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more

It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana.

The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis Santana after the two agreed to a one-year contract worth $1M.

Up next, the club avoided arbitration with LHP AJ Minter. Minter and the Braves agreed to a one-year deal worth $4,287,500.

The salary figure exchange continued with Joe Jimenez, who also avoided arbitration. The Braves signed Jimenez to a one-year, $2,765,000 deal. The club then announced the signing of arb-eligible LHP Lucas Luetge, who agreed to a one-year, $1,550,000 deal.

Max Fried was the only Brave remaining who was arbitration eligible. After exchanging figures on Friday, Fried and the Braves were unable to reach an agreement, so the two will have an arbitration hearing at the end of January or early February. Fried should know his fate before heading to Spring Training.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

Click here for a full list of players that avoided arbitration with their clubs. Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Rhys Hoskins are a few notable agreements.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed OF Andrew McCutchen to a one-year, $5M deal. McCutchen was selected by the Pirates in the 2005 draft and earned the 2013 NL MVP award.

Texas Rangers lefty reliever Brett Martin will undergo shoulder surgery that will likely shut him down for the majority of the 2023 season.

The New York Mets are among others interested in outfielder Tommy Pham.

The Cincinnati Reds signed RHP Luke Weaver to a one-year deal with a $2M base salary. The Reds become the fifth organization of Weaver’s career.

The New York Mets acquired INF/OF Luis De La Cruz from the Baltimore Orioles, following the James McCann trade on December 21.

The Minnesota Twins and RHP Chris Paddack agreed to a three-year extension. The 27-year-old will have a $12.5M guarantee.