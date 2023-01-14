Hot Stove open thread

The international signing period will begin Sunday and the Atlanta Braves will be in their second year with a full bonus pool post MLB Sanctions. Atlanta’s 2022 signing class was headlined by infielder Diego Benitez and outfielder Douglas Glod. You can find all of the details you need to know for this signing period in our handy primer.
Here are Saturday’s biggest headlines for Major League Baseball:
- More than 100 players agreed to contracts and successfully avoided arbitration. MLB Trade Rumors has a complete list for every team.
- Yankees’ starter Frankie Montas is expected to miss at least the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation. Montas and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal Friday to avoid arbitration.
