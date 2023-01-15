Braves News: International free agency is open, Max Fried, more

Well, international free agency is upon us, and in their second year fully back in the market after the crippling sanctions, the Braves are expected to make a splash. Matt from our minor league staff wrote up a great primer for the signing period and we will have a signing tracker up on the site today.

Meanwhile, the true news of the day in Braves Country was the details of Max Fried’s arbitration case being reported, with the parties $1.5 million dollar apart and appearing unlikely to agree to a deal to avoid arbitration.

Braves News

Here is the latest update on Max Fried’s arbitration case.

Here is that international free agency primer again, as the signing period opens today.

MLB News

The Cubs made another mid-level signing, in Trey Mancini, on a two year deal.

Here is a breakdown of the players who did not agree to a deal to avoid arbitration.

Frankie Montas is expected to miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation.