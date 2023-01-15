Hot Stove open thread

Major League Baseball’s international signing period opened Sunday and we have been tracking all of the additions by the Atlanta Braves including outfielder Luis Guanipa who reportedly received a $2.5 million signing bonus. MLB Trade Rumors is tracking the biggest signings from around the league free of a paywall.
Here are the rest of Sunday’s headlines:
- The Orioles are reportedly interested in free agent starter Michael Wacha, but there is no indication that talks are serious between the two parties yet.
- The Rockies are among the teams that have interest in free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar.
- Former outfielder Ted Savage passed away at the age of 85.
- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant is expected to be 100 percent for the start of spring training. Bryant was limited to just 42 games in 2022.
Loading comments...