Hot Stove open thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: MAY 29 Marlins at Braves

Major League Baseball’s international signing period opened Sunday and we have been tracking all of the additions by the Atlanta Braves including outfielder Luis Guanipa who reportedly received a $2.5 million signing bonus. MLB Trade Rumors is tracking the biggest signings from around the league free of a paywall.

Here are the rest of Sunday’s headlines:

