Braves announce 21 signings on Day 1 of International Signing Period

Major League Baseball’s international signing period opened Sunday and the Atlanta Braves were active signing 21 players. Atlanta was operating with a full bonus pool for the second straight year after clearing international sanctions. Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines the list signing for a reported $2.5 million. He was rated inside the Top 10 by both Baseball America and FanGraphs.

Here is a full list of the signings:

Cristóbal Abreu - RHP - Dominican Republic

Luis Arestigueta - RHP - Venezuela

Mario Báez - INF - Dominican Republic

Kelvin Carmona - RHP - Dominican Republic

Edward Cedano - RHP - Dominican Republic

Carlos Cordero - SS - Dominican Republic

Jhon Estévez - OF - Dominican Republic

Jonathan Frías - LHP - Dominican Republic

Enderson García - RHP - Dominican Republic

Jhon Gil - SS - Dominican Republic

Luis Guanipa - OF - Venezuela

Whilmer Guerra - RHP - Dominican Republic

Jean Gutíerrez - RHP - Venezuela

Hojans Hernández - C - Cuba

Carlos Monteverde - OF - Venezuela

Luis Parababire - C - Venezuela

Rudit Piña - RHP - Venezuela

José Pineda - RHP - Venezuela

Johan Ramos - RHP - Dominican Republic

Jeremy Reyes - RHP - Venezuela

Lewis Sifontes - LHP - Venezuela