Braves announce 21 signings on Day 1 of International Signing Period

Major League Baseball’s international signing period opened Sunday and the Atlanta Braves were active signing 21 players. Atlanta was operating with a full bonus pool for the second straight year after clearing international sanctions. Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines the list signing for a reported $2.5 million. He was rated inside the Top 10 by both Baseball America and FanGraphs.
Here is a full list of the signings:
Cristóbal Abreu - RHP - Dominican Republic
Luis Arestigueta - RHP - Venezuela
Mario Báez - INF - Dominican Republic
Kelvin Carmona - RHP - Dominican Republic
Edward Cedano - RHP - Dominican Republic
Carlos Cordero - SS - Dominican Republic
Jhon Estévez - OF - Dominican Republic
Jonathan Frías - LHP - Dominican Republic
Enderson García - RHP - Dominican Republic
Jhon Gil - SS - Dominican Republic
Luis Guanipa - OF - Venezuela
Whilmer Guerra - RHP - Dominican Republic
Jean Gutíerrez - RHP - Venezuela
Hojans Hernández - C - Cuba
Carlos Monteverde - OF - Venezuela
Luis Parababire - C - Venezuela
Rudit Piña - RHP - Venezuela
José Pineda - RHP - Venezuela
Johan Ramos - RHP - Dominican Republic
Jeremy Reyes - RHP - Venezuela
Lewis Sifontes - LHP - Venezuela
Loading comments...