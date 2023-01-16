This Day in MLB History: January 16

MLB History

1886 - The Washington Nationals are admitted to the National League, bringing the league total to seven teams.

1891 - A new national agreement is signed by the National League, American Association and the Western Association. The agreement creates a three-man panel to settle problems among the leagues.

1964 - American League owners vote down Charlie Finley’s proposed move of the Kansas City Athletics to Louisville. The owners also tell Finley to sign a lease with Kansas City or to surrender the franchise.

1970 - Curt Flood files a lawsuit challenging the reserve clause, which binds players to major league teams perpetually. Flood was traded to the Phillies, but refused to report. He will ultimately lose the suit, but the judge in the case will suggest changes to the reserve system which will open the door for salary arbitration and free agency.

1974 - Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford are elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

1996 - Interleague play is approved by Major League Baseball’s executive council for the 1997 season.

2001 - Dave Winfield and Kirby Puckett are elected to the Hall of Fame in their first year on the ballot.

2003 - The Hall of Fame announces that Gary Carter will be the first player to wear a Montreal Expos cap on his plaque when he is inducted. Carter had expressed his desire to go in with a Mets logo, but the Hall of Fame makes the final decision.

2011 - The Reds and first baseman Joey Votto agree on a three-year extension worth $38 million.

2016 - The Orioles re-sign Chris Davis to a seven-year, 161 million deal which is the largest contract in franchise history.

2020 - Carlos Beltran becomes the third manager to lose his job as a result of the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

