Braves News: Braves Busy with International Signings, More

With the New Year here, January is a busy months with plenty of important dates for MLB fans, including the opening of the international free agent signing period on Sunday. While the period is open all year, almost all of the signings typically occur on the first day. And for the Braves, that includes 21 new talents going the franchise.

The most notable name is Luis Guanipa; however, there are a few other intriguing names that also earned significant paydays from the Braves. As the Braves look to restock their farm system in the near future, the hope is that the Braves player development approach can continue to produce talent that can support the talented core in place for years to come at the MLB level.

