Dana Brown Interviewed for Astros vacant GM position, per report

When a team has sustained success to the level that the Braves have had over the past five years, it will eventually lead to other teams having interest in significant sources of that success.

And with how the Braves have drafted at times over that stretch, Director of Scouting Dana Brown has started to become one of the more frequent targets for external GM opportunities in baseball. Earlier this offseason, he was mentioned as a potential target for the Detroit Tigers GM position, though Scott Harris was eventually hired as their President of Baseball Operations. Now, Brown has been identified as a potential candidate for the Astros open GM position, as Brown recently interviewed for the position, per Ken Rosenthal.

Of course, the Astros GM position has been a source of plenty of news in recent years. Despite the fact that the Astros have won two World Series and made six straight trips to the ALCS, they are looking for their third GM over the past three years. Jeff Lunhow was fired in January of 2020 after the Astros cheating scandal and replaced by James Click. Click, despite the Astros making the World Series in 2021 and winning a title in 2022, left the organization after being offered a one year extension earlier this offseason.

Regardless of frequent turnover, Houston’s GM position, from the perspective of talent, arguably is one of the most attractive in baseball. And with Brown’s ability to find talent in the draft. he is a logical target to add to one of the best young core’s in the game for the Astros, much like he has helped form here in Atlanta.

It will be interesting to see when Brown eventually does get his shot to lead a franchise, whether it be with Houston or elsewhere.