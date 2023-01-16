Hot stove open thread, 1/16/2023

Hope y’all had a good holiday/Monday. I got to play in the snow with my kid for part of it, so that was fun.

MLB execs and player agents? Also probably playing in the snow, since there’s not much to report on but various minor league deals.

Did you know that the Braves lost Jake Marisnick to the White Sox? The 31-year-old outfielder spent part of last year in Triple-A with the Braves after being shown the door by the Pirates, but won’t be sticking around at Gwinnett to start 2023.

Trivia: We’re talking about the 2010s, so not the past three seasons.

Name the one pitcher that led two different franchises in strikeouts in the 2010s.

Name the Mets’ homer leader for the 2010s.

Name the Padres’ strikeout leader for the 2010s.

Name the five players that led a franchise in homers for the 2010s to have played for the Braves (not necessarily during the 2010s). I also may have miscounted but I think it’s five.

Name the three players that led a franchise in strikeouts for the 2010s to have played for the big league Braves (which I have to specify because there were a few notable ones that were in the organization but didn’t appear in a major league uniform).

Have fun!