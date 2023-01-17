This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Bob Horner to a four-year deal

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire Andy Pafko from the Brooklyn Dodgers in exchange for Roy Hartsfield and $50,000.

1983 - Bob Horner agrees to a four-year contract with the Braves that will pay him up to $6 million. The contract also includes $400,000 in bonuses if he keeps his weight below 215 pounds. Horner would put up the best numbers of his career in 1983 hitting .303/.383/.528 with 25 home runs and a 143 wRC+ in 104 games.

MLB History

1888 - The Kansas City Cowboys franchise is admitted to the American Association to replace the New York Metropolitans. The Mets were bought out by the Brooklyn Grays, but their franchise is only considered suspended until suitable playing facilities in Manhattan can be found.

1934 - NL MVP Carl Hubbell agrees to an $18,000 contract with the New York Giants.

1970 - The Sporting News names Giants outfielder Willie Mays as its “Player of the Decade” for the 1960s. Mays beats out Hank Aaron and Roberto Clemente in the voting.

1989 - Claudell Washington agrees to a three-year deal with the Angels.

2002 - Jermaine Dye agrees to a three-year, $32 million extension to stay with Oakland.

2003 - Torii Hunter agrees to a four-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Twins.

2008 - Major League owners unanimously vote to extend Bud Selig’s contract as commissioner through the 2012 season. The extension will make Selig baseball’s second-longest serving commissioner behind only Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.