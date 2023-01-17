Braves News: Dana Brown Interviews with Astros, Thoughts on Extending Max Fried, more

As mentioned yesterday, the Braves were quite active on the international front, signing 21 players on Sunday. David O’Brien of The Athletic discussed the signings with the Braves international scouting department, and a pretty cool and logical explanation was given as to why the Braves are popular in Latin America.

Ronald Acuna Jr.!

With Acuna Jr. being from Venezuela, he certainly is well known and highly thought of by up and coming talents in his home country. And for that reason, the Braves are quite popular among some of the best baseball talents in Venezuela and Latin America in general. While money is obviously the biggest factor when signing a young talent, that talent knowing one of the biggest success stories of your franchise is an added bonus that can benefit the Braves for years to come.

Braves News

Dana Brown, the Braves current director of scouting, recently interviewed for the Astros vacant GM position. It is the second time this offseason that Brown has been viewed as a potential candidate for a GM opening, showing that he is highly thought of in the game.

Stephen Tolbert discusses a potential Max Fried extension, and why letting Fried walk in free agency in two years could be more significant than seeing Freddie Freeman or Dansby Swanson leave.

Ivan presents plenty of logic as to why the current Hall of Fame voting remains flawed.

MLB News