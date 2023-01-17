Daily Hammer Podcast: Busy Weekend for the Braves

As the International signing period began on Sunday, the Braves, like much of MLB Baseball, were busy securing many new talents for their franchise. One fun aspect of the Braves signing class is that once again many of their notable names came from Venezuela, where current Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. remains highly popular. Acuna Jr.’s popularity is a boost for the Braves as they look to add talent on the international front to restock the farm.

Shawn Coleman looks at these topics and more on the Daily Hammer:

The Braves welcome 21 new talents

The impact of Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves Scouting Director Dana Brown interviews for Astros GM Position

Max Fried remains the only arbitration case from last week

Latest on HOF voting for Andruw Jones, others

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.