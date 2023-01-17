Hot Stove open thread

Here is a look at Tuesday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:

The Cardinalss have had preliminary discussions with the Marlins regards to Miami’s young starters.

The Colorado Rockies acquired right-hander Connor Seabold from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. Seabold was designated for assignment last week by the Red Sox in order to open up a roster spot for Corey Kluber.

Speaking of the Red Sox, they are among the teams with interest in former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall. Chris Cotillo reports that a resolution on Duvall’s free agency could come as soon as this week.

Finally, first baseman Lewin Diaz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple A Norfolk. It has been quite an offseason for Diaz who has bounced from multiple teams through waivers including the Braves and the Orioles twice.