Adam Duvall headed to the Red Sox on a one-year deal

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports that the deal is worth $7 million. Duvall appeared in 86 games with Atlanta in 2022 before undergoing season-ending surgery on his wrist.

The Braves originally acquired Duvall back in 2018 in a trade with the Reds. He struggled upon his arrival and began the 2019 season at Triple-A. He finally made his way back to the major leagues later that season and put up a 120 wRC+ over the final 41 games. He put together a solid 2020, but was non-tendered at the end of the season and signed with the Marlins. The Braves got him back at the Trade Deadline and he finished with career-best numbers of 38 home runs and a league-leading 113 RBI. Duvall began the 2022 season as the Braves’ center fielder and struggled offensively. Michael Harris II’s arrival allowed him to move back to a corner and he caught fire at the plate, posting a 143 wRC+ with 10 home runs over his final 37 games before the wrist injury.

Atlanta added Jordan Luplow to the mix earlier this offseason and it looks like he will likely pair with Eddie Rosario in left field for the 2023 season.