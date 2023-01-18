 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hot stove open thread, 1/18/2023

See ya around, Adam Duvall

By Ivan the Great
MLB: NOV 05 Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Parade and Celebration Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today is a day for saying goodbye to Adam Duvall. He’s coming physically closer to me here up in Boston, but further away baseball-wise since I won’t be watching him every day. So it goes.

Duvall compiled 3.4 fWAR in 718 PAs as a Brave, which is pretty nifty (2.8 fWAR/600) when you consider that his career rate is 2.2/600, and his non-Braves rate is just 2.0/600.

Is your favorite Braves Duvall moment the grand slam in World Series Game 5? Yeah, probably. But one that sticks out in my mind is this absolute tank job of a homer from 2020:

It’s not the longest homer he’s ever hit (that honor goes to the 2021 moonshot in Arizona), and hilariously, the Braves actually lost the game despite Duvall’s ninth-inning heroics. Ah, baseball.

This is a funny clip — points to anyone who can tell me why, beyond Bryce Harper’s ostensibly irritated expression.

