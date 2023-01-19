Braves News: Atlanta signs Kevin Pillar, Baseball America top 100

The Braves made one of their bigger transactions of the offseason on Wednesday. That isn’t to say that signing Kevin Pillar to a minor league deal is a big move, but that if he does make the opening day roster, he would get more money than any other free agent signing by the organization this offseason. Pillar is 34 an has a long track record of being a non-disastrous but below average hitter in the outfield. The Braves continue to stockpile flyer options for the third outfield spot, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna are far from a convincing duo in 2023.

Braves News

Baseball America dropped their top 100 prospects list, featuring zero Braves’ prospects for the first time.

We took a look at upcoming Braves who will be up for Hall of Fame election.

MLB News

The Mets gave Tommy Pham his money, signing him to a one year, $6 million deal.

The Twins and Royals have discussed a trade ($$$).

Aroldis Chapman has some interest on the market.

The Twins finalized an extension with Chris Paddack.