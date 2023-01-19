Hot Stove open thread

The Atlanta Braves will be holding “Braves Fest” Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm at Truist Park. This will be the first time the event has taken place since 2019. Forty Braves players and coaches are scheduled to be in attendance and there will be activities throughout the park. Alex Anthopoulos’ “State of the Team” address is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on the Braves Fest Stage at the Konica Minolta Conference Center.

I will be there for the media sessions so be sure to check the site out Saturday night and the next week. If you are going to Braves Fest, let us know in the comments below.

Here are Thursday’s biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball: