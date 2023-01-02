 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: MLB suspends Ted Turner

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1977 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn suspends Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner for one year as a result of tampering charges in the Gary Matthews free agent signing. Despite the ruling, Matthews will remain with the Braves.

MLB History

1912 - Charles Ebbets announces the purchase of 4.5 acres to build a 23,000 seat concrete and steel ballpark. Ebbets Field will be completed in just over a year and its opening will be held on April 9, 1913.

1992 - Free agent starter Frank Viola agrees to a deal with the Boston Red Sox.

2002 - The Oakland Athletics sign catcher Scott Hatteberg to a one-year deal.

2010 - Edwin Encarnacion is discharged from a hospital in Miami, one day after he was admitted to treat facial burns received when a firecracker exploded near him in a New Year’s Day celebration in the Dominican Republic.

2020 - The White Sox and Luis Robert agree to a six-year, $50 million extension which also includes a pair of option years valued at $20 million each.

2020 - Major League Baseball suspends Yankees pitcher Domingo German for 81 games for violating the league’s domestic abuse policy. It is the longest suspension given to a player who was not facing criminal charges.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

