Braves News: Home Stretch of 2023 Hall of Fame Voting, more

With it now being 2023, January of course means that we will soon find out who the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame class will be. While there are no clear locks for elections this year, there are a few talents that either could finally get the call or progress closer to earning election in the future. Former Braves center fielder Andrew Jones is one such player who has continued to see his chances increase over the past few seasons, with a resume of defensive and offensive value few centerfielders can match in baseball history.

While Jones actually getting the call this year may be a bit of a surprise, he also has clearly made good progress that could lead to him being selected for Cooperstown in the future.

Updated Baseball Hall of Fame projections with 100 public ballots in @NotMrTibbs's Tracker. Add/drop trends haven't been great for Scott Rolen, but there's still a possibility he could be elected this year. pic.twitter.com/jz0KouTW1w — Jason Sardell (@sarsdell) January 2, 2023

Hopefully Jones will consider to see good progress and carry enough momentum over the next year or two to eventually earn his rightful place among the best ever to play the game.

