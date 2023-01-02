Hot Stove open thread

The calendar has flipped and we are just 53 days away from the start of Spring Training. We hope all of you had a good holiday season. Things have been slow around here for a bit, but things will be picking up soon as we turn our attention to the 2023 season.
Here is a look at Monday’s notable headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization announced that they will post outfielder Lee Jung-hoo at the end of the upcoming season.
- The Washington Nationals agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Michael Chavis. Chavis will receive an invite to spring training and will earn $1 million if he cracks the roster. Chavis was a first round pick of the Red Sox in 2014 and spent last season with Pittsburgh where he hit .229/.265/.389 in 129 games.
- The Miami Marlins have reportedly targeted young first baseman Triston Casas in trade discussions with the Boston Red Sox. Boston has shown some interest in infielders Joey Wendle and Miguel Rojas although neither is likely to return Casas in a deal.
- The Tigers were reportedly among the teams that pursued free agent infielder Jean Segura this offseason. Segura agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Marlins last week.
