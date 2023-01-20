Braves News: Matt Olson sixth on MLB Network’s Top first baseman list

MLB Network is rolling out its positional Top 10 rankings for the 2023 season and Matt Olson is ranked sixth among Major League first baseman heading into the new season. Paul Goldschmidt topped the list and was followed by Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Jose Abreu and Pete Alonso. This is Olson’s fifth time landing on the preseason Top 10 list.

In addition to Olson, Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña Jr. both ranked fifth among center fielders and right fielders. The remainder of the list will roll out over the next two weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights on MLB Network.

More Braves News

The Hall of Fame announcement will take place on Tuesday, January 24. There are five different players on the current ballot that spent time with the Braves and we have been examining their Hall of Fame credentials all week. On Thursday we took a closer look at outfielder Gary Sheffield who is in his ninth year on the ballot.

Cory McCartney dove into closer Billy Wagner’s Hall of Fame case as the subject of this week’s Starting Nine column.

MLB News