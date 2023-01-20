 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Matt Olson sixth on MLB Network’s Top first baseman list

Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña Jr. both ranked in the Top 5 at their respective positions.

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

MLB Network is rolling out its positional Top 10 rankings for the 2023 season and Matt Olson is ranked sixth among Major League first baseman heading into the new season. Paul Goldschmidt topped the list and was followed by Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Jose Abreu and Pete Alonso. This is Olson’s fifth time landing on the preseason Top 10 list.

In addition to Olson, Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña Jr. both ranked fifth among center fielders and right fielders. The remainder of the list will roll out over the next two weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights on MLB Network.

