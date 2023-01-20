Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Welcome Kevin Pillar, Say Goodbye to Adam Duvall

The Braves continue to add depth to their position player options as the offseason progresses. Veteran Outfielder Kevin Pillar, who Alex Anthopoulos is familiar with from their time in Toronto, signed a minor-league deal with the Braves earlier this week. While Pillar may not be who he once was, he is a notable name who could provide needed depth in terms of defense and production against southpaws if his number is called.

Shawn Coleman looks at Pillar and a few other news notes from the week.

Pillar presents another low risk depth option for the outfield

Adam Duvall surpassed expectations in his time as a Braves

Much of the same for former Braves in HOF voting

Shortstop remains most obvious place to upgrade for Braves

