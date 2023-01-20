 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Good news is Braves can only get better in left field

Injuries, and down seasons plagued Atlanta at the position in 2022

By Cory McCartney
The Atlanta Braves had a negative fWAR at only one position in 2022: left field.

Injuries and down years led to those struggles. Will a group that includes Eddie Rosario, Marcell Ozuna and Jordan Luplow — along with a number of other in-house potential options — bounce back in 2023?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on what went right and what went wrong in left filed, and what comes next.

