Battery Power TV: Good news is Braves can only get better in left field

The Atlanta Braves had a negative fWAR at only one position in 2022: left field.

Injuries and down years led to those struggles. Will a group that includes Eddie Rosario, Marcell Ozuna and Jordan Luplow — along with a number of other in-house potential options — bounce back in 2023?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on what went right and what went wrong in left filed, and what comes next.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.