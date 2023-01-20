Hot Stove open thread

Here is a look at Friday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Miami Marlins have acquired infielder Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez and two prospects.
- The Cubs designated lefty Anthony Kay for assignment to make room for Trey Mancini on the 40-man roster.
- Minnesota also re-signed right-hander Dereck Rodriguez to a minor league contract.
- The Pirates officially announced the return of Andrew McCutchen on a one-year, $5 million deal. Pittsburgh designated Miguel Andjuar for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot.
- The Cardinals signed catcher Tres Barrera to a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league camp in Spring Training.
