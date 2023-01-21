This Day in MLB History: January 21

MLB History

1921 - Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis officially signs on as baseball commissioner agreeing to a seven-year, $350,000 contract.

1938 - Joe DiMaggio rejects a $25,000 offer from the Yankees and counters by asking for $45,000. He will hold out for nearly three months which will end on April 20, just two days before the start of the regular season.

1941 - Cleveland signs pitcher Bob Feller for a reported $30,000.

1953 - The BBWAA elects Dizzy Dean and Al Simmons to the Hall of Fame. They however, pass over Joe DiMaggio who is in his first year on the ballot.

1960 - Stan Musial volunteers to take a pay cut from the Cardinals dropping his salary from $100,000 to $80,000.

1969 - Roy Campanella and Stan Musial are elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

1987 - Vida Blue agrees to a deal with the Oakland Athletics, but will surprise the club next month when he announces his retirement.

2005 - The Astors sign Roger Clemens to a one-year, $18 million contract.

2009 - Jeff Kent announces his retirement.

2011 - The Blue Jays trade outfielder Vernon Wells to the Angels in exchange for outfielder Juan Rivera and catcher Mike Napoli.

2019 - The Yankees trade starter Sonny Gray to the Reds in exchange for minor league infielder Shed Long and a Compensation Round A pick in the 2019 draft.

2020 - Derek Jeter and Larry Walker are elected to the Hall of Fame. Jeter falls one vote shy of a unanimous selection.

