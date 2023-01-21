Braves News: “Braves Fest” on tap Saturday at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves will hold “Braves Fest” Saturday at Truist Park. Over 40 players and coaches are scheduled to be in attendance and will take place in a variety of activities throughout the park. Alex Anthopoulos is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. to give a “State of the Braves” talk as they head into the 2023 season. There will be a media component to the event as well so be sure to check back in the coming days for plenty of news in the lead up to pitchers and catchers reporting next month.
- Our last Hall of Fame profile dropped Friday with a closer look at Billy Wagner’s candidacy.
MLB News
- The Miami Marlins acquired infielder Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins Friday in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez and a pair of prospects. After the trade was finalized, Marlins GM Kim Ng told reporters that Arraez will play second base and Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field.
- Mike Trout met with the media Friday to discuss the upcoming World Baseball Classic and told reporters that his back has been a nonissue for the past four months. Trout missed just over a month with upper back injury in 2022 but still managed to hit 40 home runs in just 119 games.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates officially announced the signing of outfielder Andrew McCutchen at a press conference Friday. To make room on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh designated Miguel Andujar for assignment.
- Veteran reliever Zack Britton held a throwing session for interested teams last week. Britton missed most of last season due to injuries.
