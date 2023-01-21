 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: “Braves Fest” on tap Saturday at Truist Park

Saturday’s news and notes for the Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

By Kris Willis
/ new

The Atlanta Braves will hold “Braves Fest” Saturday at Truist Park. Over 40 players and coaches are scheduled to be in attendance and will take place in a variety of activities throughout the park. Alex Anthopoulos is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. to give a “State of the Braves” talk as they head into the 2023 season. There will be a media component to the event as well so be sure to check back in the coming days for plenty of news in the lead up to pitchers and catchers reporting next month.

