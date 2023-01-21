Hot stove open thread, 1/21/2023

This thread is kind of a placeholder — Kris is going to have a bunch of updates from Braves Fest later today, but they won’t be in the body of the post here.

That said, if you have updates from Braves Fest, share them here, by all means.

Did you know the Royals signed Johan Camargo to a minor league deal? The 29-year-old Camargo put up 0.4 fWAR in 166 PAs last year, entirely due to a defense, as he had a sub-.280 wOBA and xwOBA. I vaguely remember Camargo having a really good batting line through like 40 PAs, and the usual discontented voices piping up that the Braves jettisoned him unjustly... but here we are. Camargo way outhit his xwOBA in 2018 en route to his 3-win season, and hasn’t even had an xwOBA above .284 since. (It was .307 in 2018.) I do kind of miss him, though.