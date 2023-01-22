Braves News: Owen Murphy, Braves Fest, more

While the Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects for the first time ever, they do have a number of promising prospects in the lower levels of the season that certainly have the upside to make the list one day. Perhaps the closest of those is 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy, who was listed by Baseball America as one of 10 prospects most likely to crack the list this season. Murphy will be one of many prospects to keep an eye on in the lower levels this season.

Meanwhile a recently graduated prospect in Vaughn Grissom appears poised to make a strong run at being the team’s starting shortstop in 2023. Brian Snitker only added to this speculation on Saturday at the Braves’ fanfest, as he “made clear” that Grissom would only play at shortstop in Spring Training, amidst some speculation online that the club might try him in left field as a result of his perceived offense-first profile.

Braves News

MLB News

Old friend Johan Camargo signed with the Royals on a minor league deal.

Trevor Story is apparently confident in playing in 2023, despite major elbow surgery.

The Marlins are reportedly nearing a deal with Yuli Gurriel.