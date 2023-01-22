 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana Brown reportedly the front-runner to be Astros’ next general manager

Brown is currently the Braves vice president of scouting.

Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting, Dana Brown has emerged as the “clear front-runner” to become the next general manager of the Houston Astros according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale. Brown has been mentioned previously in other GM searches and was known to be a candidate for Houston earlier this offseason.

Brown has been with the Braves for the last four years and has been responsible for the team’s draft success which includes the likes of 2022 Rookie of the Year Michael Harris and runner-up Spencer Strider.

The Astros have navigated the offseason without a GM in place after parting ways with James Click who took over after Jeff Luhnow was let go along with manager A.J. Hinch after the sign stealing scandal. Despite the departures and recent turmoil in their front office, the Astros have remained one of the best teams in the majors capturing the 2022 World Series title over the Phillies while finishing runner-up to the Braves in 2021.

The Braves have done an extraordinary job of hanging on to their front office and coaching staff despite the team’s recent run of success. Atlanta lost assistant hitting coach Jose Castro, who left to take over as the White Sox hitting coach, earlier this offseason. Perry Minasian departed to take over as GM of the Angels in 2020.

