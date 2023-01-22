Ronald Acuña Jr. to play in Venezuelan Winter League Championship Series

It looks like Ronald Acuña Jr. is going to get a head start on Spring Training. He will be returning to Venezuela to take part in the Vinezuelan Winter League finals as a DH. Tiburones de La Guaira announced his return on Twitter earlier Sunday morning.

There was initially some confusion as Acuña told reporters during the media session at Saturday’s Braves Fest that he wanted to play in the World Baseball Classic but that the doctors and training staff had decided that it probably was not going to happen. Well it does look like the Braves have given approval for Acuña’s return as the AJC’s Justin Toscano reports.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will DH in the Venezuelan WL finals. Important distinction between this and WBC: WBC is seen as a larger time commitment and workload, and takes place during spring training. It’s beneficial for ATL to monitor RAJ in camp all spring and gradually build him up. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) January 22, 2023

Participating in the World Baseball Classic would have been a much bigger commitment from a time standpoint. Acuña was upbeat when talking with reporters Saturday and seems primed for a big season.

Acuña appeared in 10 games in the Venezuelan Winter League earlier this offseason hitting .441/.513/.647 with a double and two home runs.