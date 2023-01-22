Battery Power Podcast Episode 385: Five burning questions in late January

Spring Training begins in less than a month for the Atlanta Braves, and things are ramping up for the 2023 MLB season. To that end, the Battery Power Podcast returns in late January for another run with BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-hosting the program with plenty to discuss on a Sunday evening.

Episode 385 features the following topics:

Quick updates from “Braves Fest” on Saturday

Kevin Pillar is another addition to Atlanta’s outfield stable

Vaughn Grissom and whether left field should be an option compared to shortstop

The Braves farm system is decimated, but what should Braves fans think about the dip in minor league talent?

The fifth starter position and who the options might be

In a perfect world... who should the Braves sign of remaining free agents? Spoiler: It is not a fantastic group of available options

What’s the best unit on the Braves roster right now between the bullpen, starting rotation, and the lineup?

Much, much more

