This Day in Braves History: January 23

Braves Franchise History

1921 - The Boston Braves trade shortstop Rabbit Maranville to the Pirates in exchange for outfielders Billy Southworth and Fred Nicholson, infielder Walter Barbara, and $15,000.

1950 - The Associated Press picks the 1914 Miracle Braves as the greatest sports upsets in the 20th century. Boston became the first team to be in last place on July 4 before catching fire and winning the National League with a 94-59 record. They swept the Connie Mack’s heavily favored Philadelphia Athletics in the World Series. They wouldn’t win another pennant until 1948.

1951 - Guido Rujo sells his interest in the Boston Braves to co-partners Lou Perini and Treasurer Joe Many.

MLB History

1932 - The Dodgers acquire Hack Wilson from the Cardinals in exchange for a minor league pitcher and $45,000. Wilson will sign for $16,500 which is half of his previous salary.

1962 - Bob Feller and Jackie Robinson are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

1967 - The Cardinals name Stan Musial as their new general manager.

1968 - Joe Medwick is elected to the Hall of Fame.

1975 - Ralph Kiner is elected to the Hall of Fame by a single vote. Kiner hit .279/.398/.548 with 369 home runs and a 149 OPS+ over his 10-year career.

1979 - Willie Mays is elected to the Hall of Fame after receiving 409 of 432 votes. He is the 14th player to gain election in his first year on the ballot.

1981 - The Red Sox trade former AL MVP Fred Lynn and pitcher Steve Reno to the Angels in exchange for outfielder Joe Rudi, pitcher Frank Tanana and a minor league prospect.

2010 - A group headed by former pitcher Nolan Ryan purchases the Rangers from Tom Hicks.

2015 - The Mariners sign outfielder Ichiro Suzuki to a one-year deal.

2019 - Seattle offers a minor league contract to 45-year old Ichiro Suzuki. Suzuki was released by the Mariners last May, but has not officially retired and has made it known that he would love to play for Seattle when they open the season in Japan on March 20.

