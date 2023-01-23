 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. to play In Venezuelan Championship Series, Dana Brown, More

A fun weekend for Braves country also contained plenty of news regarding the franchise.

By Shawn Coleman
After a fun weekend for the franchise and the fan base due to the 2023 Braves Fest celebration, catching up with several of the players also brought some much anticipated updates on health, season focuses, and more.

For Ronald Acuna Jr., much discussion centered around what opportunities he may have to continue playing baseball before the 2023 season begins. While Acuna Jr. will not participate in the World Baseball Classic, he will be able to play in the Venezuelan League Championship Series. Acuna Jr. has already played in the some games earlier this offseason, and will likely DH as the league season finishes up. Above all else, as Acuna Jr. discussed over the weekend, this is the latest indication that he continues to feel normal again and 100% healthy to enter the 2023 season.

