Chip Caray leaving Braves for Cardinals play-by-play job, per report (Updated)

Caray will replace Dan McLaughlin in the Cardinals booth.

By Kris Willis Updated
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Update - Chip Caray is leaving the Braves to become the play-by-play man for the Cardinals per a report by The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

Could a shakeup in the Atlanta Braves broadcast booth be coming? Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is a “prime candidate” to replace Dan McLaughlin on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

McLaughlin and Bally Sports Midwest agreed to part ways in December after his third DUI arrest. Caray has served as the play-by-play man for Braves broadcasts on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast for the last 18 years. He also had stints working for the Chicago Cubs and did national work for FOX and TBS.

Chip’s grandfather, Harry Caray called Cardinals games from 1945 until 1969 before leaving for Chicago.

Caray has been primarily joined in the Braves broadcast booth by former outfielder Jeff Francouer. Paul Byrd and Brian Jordan also made a number of appearances during the 2022 season. If Caray did leave, it isn’t clear who would be in line to replace him.

