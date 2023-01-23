Chip Caray leaving Braves for Cardinals play-by-play job, per report (Updated)

Update - Chip Caray is leaving the Braves to become the play-by-play man for the Cardinals per a report by The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

Chip Caray is leaving the #Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, sources have told The Athletic. Caray, son of the late Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, was raised in St. Louis and is the grandson of legendary former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) January 23, 2023

Could a shakeup in the Atlanta Braves broadcast booth be coming? Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is a “prime candidate” to replace Dan McLaughlin on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts according to a report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

McLaughlin and Bally Sports Midwest agreed to part ways in December after his third DUI arrest. Caray has served as the play-by-play man for Braves broadcasts on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast for the last 18 years. He also had stints working for the Chicago Cubs and did national work for FOX and TBS.

Chip’s grandfather, Harry Caray called Cardinals games from 1945 until 1969 before leaving for Chicago.

Caray has been primarily joined in the Braves broadcast booth by former outfielder Jeff Francouer. Paul Byrd and Brian Jordan also made a number of appearances during the 2022 season. If Caray did leave, it isn’t clear who would be in line to replace him.