Offseason open thread, 1/23/2023

We had an unscheduled snowstorm here today. I’m gonna have a fun time tomorrow, lemme tell ya.

In baseball news, ZiPS for the Braves is coming tomorrow:

A sneak peek at the ZiPS x FanGraphs Depth Chart for the next team to go in ZiPS, the Atlanta Braves.#ZiPS23 #Braves pic.twitter.com/YtRPJAaG8U — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) January 23, 2023

It’s kinda what you expected, right? Left field sticks out like an inverted sore thumb. And yeah, no one thinks Arcia/Grissom will be that bad, which is something you can’t say about left field. It’s a nice bounceback for Olson on the graphic there; the Braves can really benefit from him putting up 4-5 wins instead of the 3.5ish he’s projected for by Steamer.

Trivia is maybe hard? Name the five players the Braves have rostered at any point from 1997-onward that at one point in their careers led the NL in homers. One is currently on the roster. (They did not have to lead the NL in homers while on the Braves.)

Separately, I just want to express the idea that this timeline is just not nice enough to us to have Chip Caray go broadcast for the Cardinals.