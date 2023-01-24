A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves

This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.

I wouldn’t have guessed Chip Caray would leave the Braves for anything. I was prepared to hear about fisted popup flies for the next 30 years. There has been a Caray calling games for the Braves for nearly 50 years. That streak ends in a few months. I have prepared a shortlist for possible, nay hopeful, replacements. It likely won’t be anyone on this list. But any of these would be fantastic.

Brian Anderson

Anderson has been the Brewers’ play-by-play announcer since 2007. He also calls regular season and tournament college basketball and golf. He also moonlights MLB baseball for TBS.

Jason Bennetti

Jason Bennetti has been the play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox since 2016. He also calls the Chicago Bulls games as well. Notably, he was the play-by-play announcer for the ESPN Statcast telecasts. At 39 years old, he would be a breath for fresh air for the staid current Braves teams.

Jon Miller

Jon Miller is an icon and lovable figure in baseball since before I started paying attention to baseball. He has been a broadcaster for the Giants since 1997. But he has worked for four other teams and handled the Sunday Night Baseball games in ESPN for years. If you don’t know Jon Miller, you should become acquainted. Would never happen, but this is my wishlist.

Boog Sciambi

Jon “Boog” Sciambi was a play-by-play announcer for the Braves for SportsSouth and FSN South (back when those were a thing) in 2007-2009. He was easily the most personable on-air talent the Braves had. He joined the Cubs in 2021 as the lead play-by-play man. This would be a tough sell, but a great get.

Dave Sims

Dave Sims calls college football, college basketball, and is the play-by-play announcer for the Mariners. He ain’t coming to the Braves. But just listen to this. Listen. To. This. In this clip, Sims has the poise of a seasoned announcer of 33 years, but also the anticipation and joy of any of us watching a game at home.

I am resigned to the fact that whomever takes the reins from Chip, it will be someone plain and boring. It will likely be someone who will forcefully regale us with tales of how it used to be and the virtues of hitting it the other way. But anyone in the league with these gentlemen would be welcomed, even by those who lover Chip Caray.