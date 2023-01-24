Hall of Fame announcement open thread

The voting results of the 2023 Hall of Fame election will be announced Tuesday night live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET. Players on the ballot will need to receive 75% of the vote in order to gain election. If anyone reaches that threshold, they will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET alongside former Atlanta Braves first baseman Fred McGriff who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Committee back in November.

There are five players on this year’s ballot that spent time in the Braves organization. We profiled each of them last week and you can find those write ups below.

Here is the look at the full 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot:

Per Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker, Todd Helton and Scott Rolen are tracking towards induction, but it is important to remember that only a fraction of the electorate make their votes public before the election announcement.

As of Tuesday morning, Andruw Jones is tracking at 68.3% of the 177 public votes in the tracker. Billy Wagner is at 73.7% and Gary Sheffield is at 62.9%. Jones has picked up 25 votes over last year of those in the tracker.