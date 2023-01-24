 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more

Monday News and Notes for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: JUL 30 Diamondbacks at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward.

Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the new play by play voice for the Cardinals. Caray, the grandson and son of legendary announcers Harry Caray and Skip Caray, respectively, has ties to St. Louis through the decades and will know take the same position there that he had with the Braves.

As a result of Caray’s departure, it will be interesting to see where the Braves go from here to fill a big opening on their broadcast team. With such a bright future on the field, the opening on the Braves broadcast is likely an attractive opportunity that be of interest to many.

