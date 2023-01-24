Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more

While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward.

Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the new play by play voice for the Cardinals. Caray, the grandson and son of legendary announcers Harry Caray and Skip Caray, respectively, has ties to St. Louis through the decades and will know take the same position there that he had with the Braves.

As a result of Caray’s departure, it will be interesting to see where the Braves go from here to fill a big opening on their broadcast team. With such a bright future on the field, the opening on the Braves broadcast is likely an attractive opportunity that be of interest to many.

Braves News

Perhaps one of the best updates from Braves Fest is the news that Mike Soroka seems to be 100% healthy and will face a normal preparation schedule for Spring Training. While the Braves will obviously continue to be cautious, it seems everything is in as good a place as it can be for Soroka.

On the Battery Power Podcast Top 25 prospects of 2023, rankings 21-25 look at a few new members of the Braves farm system.

The 2023 MLB Hall of Class will be announced tonight at 6pm EST. The class already includes former Brave Fred McGriff, with other past Braves such as Andruw Jones, Billy Wagner, and Gary Sheffield awaiting their “call to the Hall.” At this time, it seems as if Scott Rolen has the best chance for induction.

MLB News