Scott Rolen elected to the Hall of Fame

The votes are in and former Phillies and Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Rolen received 76.3 percent of the vote and will be enshrined alongside former Atlanta Braves first baseman Fred McGriff during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Former Rockies first baseman Todd Helton narrowly missed election with 72.2 percent of the vote. Billy Wagner received the third-most votes coming in at 68.1 percent.

In his sixth year on the ballot, Andruw Jones jumped from 41.4 percent last year to 58.1 percent this year and continues to track towards election. Gary Sheffield received 55 percent of the vote in his ninth year on the ballot.

Here is a look at the complete voting results courtesy of Ryan Thibodaux:

Rolen: 76.3

Helton: 72.2

Wagner: 68.1

Jones: 58.1

Sheffield: 55

Beltran: 46.5

Kent: 46.5

A-Rod: 35.7

Manny: 33.2

Vizquel: 19.5

Pettitte: 17

Abreu: 15.4

Rollins: 12.9

Buehrle: 10.8

K-Rod: 10.8

Hunter: 6.9 — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 24, 2023

Alex Rodriguez saw only a marginal gain from 34.3 percent to 35.7 percent in his second year. Manny Ramirez saw a marginal increase from 28.9% to 33.2 percent while Carlos Beltran had a pretty good showing at 46.5 percent in his first year on the ballot.