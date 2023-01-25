This Day in Braves History: January 25

Braves franchise History

1943 - The Boston Braves acquire future Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez from the New York Yankees. However, the Braves release Gomez before he ever throws a pitch for the club. He will later sign with Washington where he will appear in one game before ending his major league career.

MLB History

1974 - McDonald’s owner Ray Kroc purchases the San Diego Padres for $12 million ending a potential move to Washington D.C.

1978 - The Padres acquire Gaylord Perry from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Dave Tomlin and $125,000. Perry goes on to win 21 games and the NL Cy Young Award for San Diego.

1999 - Tim Raines signs a one-year, $600,000 contract with Oakland. Raines hit .290 and won the World Series while with the Yankees in 1998.

2005 - The Florida Marlins win the free agent bidding war for first baseman Carlos Delgado with a four-year, $52 million deal.

2008 - The Minnesota Twins give first baseman Justin Morneau the largest contract in franchise history with a six-year, $80 million deal.

2015 - Rob Manfred replaces Bud Selig as the the Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

2018 - The Milwaukee Brewers sign free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year, $80 million deal and acquire outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison, Ian Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto.

2022 - David Ortiz is elected to the Hall of Fame after receiving 77.9% of the vote in his first appearance on the ballot. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens fail to gain induction in their final year on the ballot while Alex Rodriguez debuts, but receives just 34.3% of the vote.

