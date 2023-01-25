Braves News: 2023 Braves ZiPS Projections, Scott Rolen to Hall of Fame, more

FanGraph’s Dan Szymborski has unveiled his 2023 ZiPS for the Atlanta Braves, which projects another successful season.

Here are a few of the highlights:

The Braves’ left field situation remains sticky as Eddie Rosario seems to be the man for the job. Regardless, the remainder of the outfield is top tier.

Alex Anthopoulos has locked up the majority of the young guys long-term. So far, Dansby Swanson’s departure has been the biggest hit.

There are a few unanswered questions about the starting rotation. Who comes after Max Fried and Spencer Strider?

The bullpen has some major depth, despite the loss of Tyler Matzek to Tommy John.

Szymborski predicts that “the Braves ought to be one of the teams competing to lead the majors in wins in 2023.”

More Braves News:

With the recent news of Chip Caray’s departure, who could be next in the booth calling Braves games?

We have officially reached the Top 20 2023 Preseason Braves, kicking off with Adam Shoemaker.

MLB News:

The Baseball Writers Association of America elected former Phillies and Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen to the Hall of Fame. Andruw Jones received 58.1 percent of the vote.

The Boston Red Sox have finalized their one-year, $7M contract with Adam Duvall.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed former Brave Jeremy Walker, among others, to a minor league contract on Tuesday.

The Oakland A’s and first baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to a one-year, $3M deal. The deal is pending a physical.

MLB is investigating starter Mike Clevinger after allegations of domestic violence.

The Houston Astros continue their search for GM after being connected to Dana Brown, Brad Ausmus, James Harris, and more.

The Boston Red Sox acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Josh Taylor. In addition to the reliever, the Red Sox will receive either cash considerations or a player to be named later.