Offseason open thread

Here is a look at Wednesday’s biggest headlines:
- The Mariners announced that former infielder Mike Freeman has been hired as the new manager of their Double A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers.
- Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore and Zack Britton are three left-handed relief options that are still available on the free agent market.
- Multiple teams have been linked to free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar this offseason yet he remains unsigned and it doesn’t appear that is going to change anytime soon.
- Veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers. Hernandez spent last season with the Nationals.
- Reliever Ken Giles is planning to host a workout for interested teams on February 8. Giles has pitched just 4 1/3 innings over the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery on September 30, 2020. Giles was hopeful to return last season with the Mariners, but a strained tendon in his middle finger prevented that.
Loading comments...