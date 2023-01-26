Braves News: Prospect list, Hall of Fame, more

As our top notch prospect team continues to roll out their preseason top 25 list for the Braves’ prospects, the prospect from today’s release (15-11) that has me excited is Ignacio Alvarez. A lot of media scouts barely knew he existed pre-draft, but the Braves took him in the fifth round and he has the look of potentially being one of those guys that the Braves have been so good at identifying recently. He reportedly looks great defensively, good enough to potentially stay at short, but definitely to play a great third base if need be. Additionally, he showed some strong ability to make contact and draw walks in his short minor-league stint post-draft, to go with the pop he showed in college. The 19 year old has my attention leading into this season.

Braves News

Our prospect team released their 15th-11th best prospects in the Braves’ system on Wednesday, with the next part coming Thursday.

Sam took a look at the three best Braves not in the Hall of Fame, following the recent Hall of Fame inductions.

MLB News

The Astros have not yet asked to interview the Brewers’ David Stearns for their GM job, which Atlanta’s Dana Brown is one of the current favorites for.

The Royals may be shopping a number of useful players on the trade market after making a number of trades already this offseason.

The Rays signed Jeffrey Springs to a significant extension after a strong 2022.

Here is the latest on Jurickson Profar’s market, who could be of interest for Atlanta’s left field hole.